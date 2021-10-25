LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A beach water use advisory is in effect through Thursday due to the rainfall washing trash and bacteria from Los Angeles County’s streets into storm drains and the ocean.
Southern California always feels refreshed after being doused with rain, but all those public health hazards – like bacteria, fluids from traffic, debris, and trash – gotta go somewhere.
Rain-swollen runoff from city streets are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers for the next few days, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. People who decide to swim or surf in these waters could become ill.
The county's beach water use advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday at 1 p.m., but could be extended depending on further rainfall.
For 24-hour beach information, call 1-800-525-5662 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.