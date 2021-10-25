DUARTE (CBSLA) — The city of Duarte is mourning the sudden loss of Mayor Bryan Urias, who was found dead at his home over the weekend.
Urias, 40, was identified as the man who was reported unresponsive at a home in the 2000 block of Buena Vista Street at about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. A cause of death was not immediately available.
“Bryan has a long history of public service in the San Gabriel Valley, and he brought a regional perspective and strong relationships to his role as a community leader,” Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Finlay said in a statement.
Urias was a lifelong member resident of the San Gabriel Valley who was the first in his family to attend college, according to the city. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from Cal State Los Angeles, Urias spent time working for Hilda Solis when she was a Congresswoman, and for Rep. Judy Chu. He was also an elected board member of the Upper San Gabriel Municipal Water District.
Urias was first elected to the Duarte City Council to represent District 6 in November of 2018. He was selected to serve as mayor in December of 2020.