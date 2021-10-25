LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm that has dumped several inches of rain in Northern California is headed south, and authorities have a few reminders for motorists who are back on the road after a pandemic who may have not seen wet roadways in a while.

Southern California is not expected to get as much rainfall as Northern California has already received. But any precipitation on the dry roadways and street drainage systems can bring oils up from the pavement and flood streets, making driving even more hazardous than usual.

California Highway Patrol’s Central LA division tweeted out video of the already slick freeways around Staples Center at about 7:45 a.m. Monday and reminded drivers what they should do in inclement weather.

“Please remember to buckle up, turn on your headlights, use your windshield wipers, maintain a safe distance, & SLOW DOWN -SLOW DOWN-SLOW DOWN !!!!!” the CHP tweeted.

The ⛈ ⛈has arrived in Downtown LA. Please remember to buckle up, turn on your headlights, use your windshield wipers, maintain a safe distance, & SLOW DOWN -SLOW DOWN-SLOW DOWN !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yn1r97cd4A — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) October 25, 2021

It was sentiment echoed by Caltrans, who predicted that first responders will be busy all day.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CaltransDist7 agrees with CHP – SLOW DOWN! First responders will be busy today. Please do your part and be careful. Thank you! https://t.co/MPA7ZoIgVM — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 25, 2021

Southern Californians’ infamous inability to drive in wet weather was lightly lampooned on Twitter. Self-professed Tesla fan Jilliane Parker posted a video, saying she was hoping she would not risk her Safety Score of 99 by driving in the rain Monday.

“With my score of 99, I’m a little nervous I might lose my score, because if you’ve ever been to Los Angeles, or ever driven in Los Angeles during the rain, you can attest that Angelenos do not know how to drive in the rain,” she said.

Still others had blunt advice – just stay home.

Yeah my advice about driving around Los Angeles at night in the rain…. don't. It's not fun and the streets are dumb even when the sun is out and you can see everything. — Thomas M. Willett (@Optigrab) October 5, 2021

Just got an unprompted work email saying “it’s going to rain on Monday so if you want to work from home instead of driving in in the rain that’s fine” and that’s how you know I live in Los Angeles. — Bob Witch (@Wanda102) October 22, 2021

Rainfall is expected to reach Ventura and Los Angeles counties by late morning, with the system moving into the Orange County and Inland Empire by mid-afternoon. The National Weather Service warned that the evening commute for those areas could get “a bit dicey,” so they urged drivers to plan accordingly.