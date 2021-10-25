LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Earlier this month Adele, worldwide icon and beloved English musician, broke her six-year hiatus from music when she released what is already being labeled as her latest hit single – “Easy On Me.”

She also made her return to the stage with a secret show at the Griffith Observatory on Sunday night. The performance was confirmed to be the two-hour CBS television special, “Adele One Night Only,” with film crews on hand to capture the event.

Earlier this month, CBS had announced that Adele would be performing this special somewhere in the city, but gave no indication as to where the secret event would be held.

Slated for release on November 14, Adele is reported to have sung classic songs like “Hello,” as well as songs from her upcoming album, “30.” It will be her first album released since “25” in 2015, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the release of “30” until this year. Her albums are famously named after the age she was when she wrote the songs featured on the album, despite not being that age at the time of their release.

The Los Angeles Times has reported that the television special won’t just be the taping of Sunday’s performance, but it will also include an in-depth interview with Oprah. Adele will talk about her recent divorce, weight loss, raising her nine-year old son and the stories behind her newest songs.

“Adele One Night Only” will air on November 14 at 8PM on CBS and Paramount+. Her new album “30,” is also set for release on November 19.