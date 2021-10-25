NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Two women and a man were found dead, and a second man injured, at a home on Balboa Island Monday morning.
The victims were discovered by authorities after firefighters and paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the home, located in the 100 block of Diamond Avenue, at 8:24 a.m., a Metro Net Fire dispatcher told CBSLA.
The three were discovered dead in the back unit of the home, Newport Beach police told CBSLA. The fourth victim, a man, was also taken to Hoag Hospital Newport Beach with unknown injuries, but is expected to survive. He was the one who called 911, police disclosed.
No names were released.
The woman who owns the home told CBSLA that she rents the back unit on the property to an older Yorba Linda couple. That couple’s children often spend time at the unit with friends and family, she said.
There was no word on their causes of death or the circumstances of how they were discovered. Neighbors told CBSLA that there have been complaints about parties taking place in the back unit for quite some time. Police said there is currently no threat to the community.
“What I can tell you is there’s no threat to the community, there’s no danger to the community at this point in time,” Newport Beach police Lt. Keith Krallman said.
