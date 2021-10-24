LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pacific storm system currently over northern California is expected to move south into Southern California overnight and into Monday.
The storm is expected to bring widespread heavy to modern rain, strong winds, dangerous seas and high surf.READ MORE: 'Supercharge' Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rainfall To Southland
The main cold front will push through the Central coast late Sunday and into Santa Barbara County early Monday and then continue to LA and Ventura County by late morning and early afternoon. The front will continue into O.C. and the I.E. through the afternoon and into early evening hours. Rain activity will taper off in the evening.
WATCH IN EFFECT:
• Flash Flood Watch: Issued for Santa Barbara County from 6 a.m. – noon Monday. This means that moderate to heavy rain is expected in or around the Alisal burn are with peak rainfall rates .30-.60″ per hour. Significant mud and debris flows will be possible, spurring evacuation orders in the area. Click here for more.READ MORE: Probe Underway After Man Is Fatally Shot In Compton
ADVISORY IN EFFECT:
• High Surf Advisory: Issued for all SoCal beaches from early Monday to early Wednesday. For the Los Angeles coast, 6-10-feet waves are possible; 8-12-feet waves for Ventura’s coast; and 6-8-feet for Orange and San Diego coasts.
ANTICIPATED RAIN TOTALS:MORE NEWS: Incoming Storm Spurs Evacuation Order For Parts Of Alisal Fire Burn Area
• SLO-SBA County: 1-3″
• .50-1″ across Ventura and LA County (local higher amounts over 2″);
• OC Coast & IE 0.25-.50;
• San Bernardino Co. mountains 1-2″;
• High deserts: Up to 0.25″; and
• Low Deserts: below 0.10″.