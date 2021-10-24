BURBANK (CBSLA) — A vigil was expected to be held in Burbank to honor the life of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set.
Hutchins died on October 21, after being shot in the chest on the set of the film, “Rust.” She was airlifted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Joel Souza, a director, was wounded in the shoulder and has since been released.READ MORE: Man In His 20s Dies Hours After Being Shot In Long Beach; Motive Unknown
Court documents show assistant director Dave Halls handed the actor the weapon and yelled, “Cold gun!” The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Halls did not know the weapon actually held live rounds, according to an affiant.
Investigators are focusing on the wooden, chapel-like structure on the set with items of interest including video during filming, firearms, and computer equipment that may still be in the building.READ MORE: What To Expect As 'Supercharge' Storm Moves Into SoCal
Investigators already seized Baldwin’s old West costume which appears to have blood stains. The actor says it was a tragic accident and that he’s heartbroken over Hutchins’ death.
Souza issued a statement to the online news site, Deadline Hollywood, saying:MORE NEWS: 'Supercharge' Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rainfall To Southland
“I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time.”