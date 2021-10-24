VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A vehicle struck a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys, killing a patron and injuring five other people.
The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. at 7600 Woodley Avenue, at Saticoy Street, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.READ MORE: At Least 1 Person Killed In Crash Off The 57 Freeway
One victim died at the scene, Stewart said. The person’s name was withheld pending family notification. Paramedics were evaluating five others, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It was unclear if the driver was hurt.READ MORE: Pedestrian Found Dead On 710 Freeway
It was unknown why the driver crashed. The make of the vehicle was not immediately available.
The genders and ages of the victims were not immediately available.MORE NEWS: Residents In Santa Barbara Near Alisal Fire Burn Area Brace For Approaching Rain Storm
LAFD’s Urban Search and Rescue team was evaluating the stability of the building, Stewart added.