COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — It was a sea of pink with a message of hope as thousands showed up in Costa Mesa for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Sunday.

Gloria Duco, a seven-year survivor of breast cancer, came with her husband and is still fighting.

“I’m still taking the chemo pill. There’s a possibility it’s back in my lungs but we don’t know but I’m always battling,” she shared.

But it is battle Duco doesn’t fight alone.

“It’s probably one of the hardest struggles I’ve ever been through and there are time is didn’t think I could do it,” said Elia Luna, a breast cancer survivor. “I wanna come out and show my support and tell women—you can do this!”

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raises money for the American Cancer Society, an organization many here are very familiar with.

“They provide rides to treatment if you can’t get there yourself because a lot of times you’re too sick after treatment to drive home,” said Debbie York, another survivor. The organization also helps with food, services, and, of course, research.

The event raised $200,000 for the American Cancer Society, but it was not the first one. This is the 13th year here in Orange County and it’s brought in more than $2 million for those fighting.

And so, survivors and supporters came out to walk, to cheer, and to prove a point: having breast cancer isn’t just a diagnosis, it’s a journey-one that has the these survivors celebrating every step.