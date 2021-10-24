LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man in his twenties has died after being shot in Long Beach early Saturday evening.
The shooting unfolded in the 6200 block of Downey Avenue just before 7 p.m., where officers arrived and located the victim.
Police say the man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was initially listed to be in critical condition. By early Sunday, he had died.
The shooting remains under investigation. A motive remains unknown at this time.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244.