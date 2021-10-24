LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.
The incident was reported just after 7:40 a.m. in the 8100 block of Alix Avenue, according to homicide investigators who responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, a male victim was located and died at the scene.
No further details were immediately known.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.