STORMWATCH:‘Supercharge’ Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Southland
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles.

The incident was reported just after 7:40 a.m. in the 8100 block of Alix Avenue, according to homicide investigators who responded to the scene.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels In-Person Appearances

Upon arrival, a male victim was located and died at the scene.

READ MORE: 'Supercharge' Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rainfall To Southland

No further details were immediately known.

MORE NEWS: Here's Where To Go In OC For Sand, Sandbags Ahead Of Powerful Storm

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.