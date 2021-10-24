STORMWATCH:‘Supercharge’ Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Southland
By CBSLA Staff
CARSON

CARSON (CBSLA/CNS) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Martha Louise Scholz.

The 73-year-old woman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, near the 300 block of East Carson Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Scholz struggles with dementia and high blood pressure.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Scholz was last seen wearing a gray sweater with black pants.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to Scholz’s whereabouts to call 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also
call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)