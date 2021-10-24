FULLERTON (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed Sunday after two vehicles collided on the Orange Freeway (State Route 57) in Fullerton.
The crash occurred near Yorba Linda Blvd next to Cal State Fullerton. A white truck and blue sedan were found off the freeway and in a ditch, with the sedan being wrapped around a tree.
Authorities received 911 calls before 9 p.m. of the incident.
Three people were extricated out of the vehicles by Fullerton firefighters. One was ultimately determined injured beyond care.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.