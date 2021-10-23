LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC has received additional reports of sexual assaults at other fraternity houses after encouraging victims to contact authorities in the Wednesday crime alert regarding a string of sexual assaults at the Sigma Nu fraternity house on the 600 block of W. 28th Street.

“Since Wednesday, we have received additional reports of sexual assault, as well as additional reports of drugging or drugs being placed into drinks without consent,” university officials wrote in an email obtained by CBSLA. “The new reports involve conduct during the fall semester at additional fraternity houses, as well as at an unknown location.”

In the email, officials said they learned of the additional reports but because of confidentiality, some reports may overlap. Since Wednesday, there have been two reports of sexual offenses, other than the report regarding Sigma Nu, according to the university’s Daily Crime and Fire Log.

Students gathered Thursday and Friday night to protest outside the Sigma Nu house following the reports.

“I want this to stop. It happens all the time and nothing is done about it,” said Sophie Beitel, a sophomore at USC. “I don’t think the university cares enough to do anything about it until people force them to.”

On Friday, police named Sigma Nu chapter president Ryan Schiffilea as a suspect. He has yet to be charged or arrested.

Schiffilea was suspended from the chapter and the fraternity was placed on interim suspension. Additionally, the Interfraternity Council at USC indefinitely ceased all social activities — meaning all fraternities could no longer host parties or other social events.

“The use of alcohol or other drugs to incapacitate and disarm another individual is both a crime and a violation of university policy that can lead to expulsion. The university’s education and prevention programs seek to prevent these behaviors, and our Title IX processes and law enforcement processes seek to hold perpetrators accountable,” USC wrote in an email.

USC’s Title IX office can be contacted at https://eeotix.usc.edu/report/.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.