LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It will be a partly cloudy and cool weekend around the Southland, but a storm system approaching from the northwest is expected to bring moderate rain starting late Sunday night and stretching into Monday.

The forecast also calls for the possibility of minor flooding and gusty winds.

Recent burn areas could experience minor mud and debris flows, but rainfall rates are not expected to create concerns for older burn areas such as the Bobcat or Ranch 2 fires, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are not expected during the storm, which is expected to move to the east by late Monday night.

The main front of the storm system — and the heaviest rain — will likely hit the Los Angeles area around noon Monday and move out of the area fairly quickly in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

In the L.A. area, the forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain after midnight Sunday, increasing to a 70% chance by Monday afternoon, diminishing to 30% Monday night and becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

While upslope areas of southern Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could see 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain, most other areas, down through L.A. County, are expected to get only between a half-inch to an inch, according to the NWS.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday, falling into 50 and 60s during the rain.

Dry and warmer conditions are expected the rest of next week.