LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man was wounded and hospitalized after he was shot in Lancaster Saturday.
Deputies from the Lancaster Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called at approximately 2 a.m. to the area of Trevor Avenue and Nugent Street regarding a shooting, said a Lancaster Station watch commander.
The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition was unknown, the watch commander said.
The shooting is under investigation and no further details were available.
This was the second shooting in Lancaster early Saturday. The first was reported at 1:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post No. 311 and the victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.