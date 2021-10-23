Getting Halloween ready!
Carved at Descanso Gardens
Carved is a family-friendly event for all ages. For three weeks in October, hundreds of carved pumpkins will line a 1-mile walk through the Camellia Forest and Oak Grove. Along with pumpkins, there are new oversized sculptures made of sticks and other natural materials. The popular Pumpkin House, a hay maze, themed food and beverage all help to create a fun harvest festival ambiance.
Dates: October 11–31, 2021 from 6:30–10pm
Entry times: 6:30pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm, 8:30pm & 9pm
Tickets: $25–$28 for Descanso Gardens members, $32–$35 for non-members
Phone: (818) 949-4200
Hollywood Toys & Costumes
Since 1950, Hollywood Toys & Costumes has been outfitting Halloween-goers, industry productions, tourists, talk shows, celebrities and more. This brick and mortar is not a pop-up but a year-round destination and has been voted the best costume shop in Los Angeles thanks to their wide selection of Adult’s and Children’s costumes, wigs (styled and standard), masks, jewelry, makeup, novelties, collectibles, hobbies, magic and much more. Also, for the paranormal fans, there has been activity detected and people from all over the world come to track the ghosts of the Hollywood Toys & Costumes building.
6600 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood, CA 90028
323-464-4444