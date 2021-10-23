LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Ontario during the early hours of Saturday morning.
"The only thing I can think, [is to] get some flowers, bring some support because I know it's hard when somebody [loses] especially a son," said Daniel Hernandez a family friend of the victim.
According to witnesses, the shooting started shortly after an argument.
Ontario Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of East Bonnie Brae Court at about 12:06 a.m. One man was killed and four minors were wounded and in stable condition.
At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown and the police do not have a suspect in custody.
Ontario Police said that 100 people attended the party and are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711, or Detective Kyle Mean at 909-408-1769.