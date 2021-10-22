LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tributes are pouring in for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who is being remembered as a rising star in the film industry.
Hutchins, who leaves behind her husband and son, was struck by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.READ MORE: Sigma Nu Fraternity At USC Suspends Member At Center Of Sexual Assault Allegations
Hutchins, who lived in L.A., once studied at the American Film Institute and is a 2015 graduate.
In her last Instagram post this week, Hutchins showed herself riding a horse and enjoying a break from work.
“That’s exactly her spirit. She was a cheerleader of everybody who was around her and she always had that energy,” said friend Gustavo Sampaio.
Sampaio worked on a short film with Hutchins in 2017.READ MORE: 101 Partially Closed This Weekend
“In the male-dominated industry career path, she really shined. Her work was absolutely brilliant. She was someone who was very easy to work with because she was calm on set, which is actually kind of difficult to find with a cinematographer.”
The 42-year-old got into the film industry after a career in journalism in Ukraine.
“She had a great sense of humor, but she was just very kind. That’s the main word I think of when I think of Halyna,” Sampaio said.
Others have echoed similar sentiments about Halyna’s character.
“I think the word ‘incredible’ is not enough to even describe her personality,” said cinematographer Andriy Semenyuk. “Really generous, really talented, really upbeat.”MORE NEWS: Walmart Recalls Room Spray For 'Rare And Dangerous' Bacteria Linked To 2 Deaths
Actor Joe Manganiello weighed in, too, expressing shock that such a tragedy could happen.
I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js
— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021
“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person,” Manganiello said on Twitter. “I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”
The American Film Insitute also tweeted in Hutchins’ honor.
As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told. pic.twitter.com/zhZphl81Us
— AFI Conservatory (@AFIConservatory) October 22, 2021
The International Cinematographers Guild released a statement saying, “We support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”
A GoFundMe has also been created to raise funds for her family.