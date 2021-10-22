WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – At least three people were injured in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.
The collision involving four vehicles occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway near Valley Circle Boulevard.
At least three people were taken to local hospitals, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed to CBSLA. Their conditions were unknown.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear.
A Sig Alert was in effect. Several lanes of the southbound side of the freeway were shut down and traffic was backed up for miles. The closure was expected to last through at least 7:30 a.m.