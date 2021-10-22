CARSON (CBSLA) — As the stench in the area continues to concern Carson residents, officials have said that hydrogen sulfide, the gas that was contributing to it, has been reduced.
The gas — which some residents in nearby communities of Torrance, West Carson, Gardena, Redondo Beach, Wilmington and Long Beach have reported smelling — was coming from organic material decaying in the Dominguez Channel.
Some symptoms that some have reported include burning eyes, headaches and nausea.
RELATED: Carson Residents Bring Lawsuit Over Foul Smell
Mark Pestrella, director of the county Department of Public Works, said the Air Quality Management District’s overnight report showed “drastic reductions” in the gas, which is at the lowest level since the odor was first detected.
As a result of the odor, public health officials said that impacted residents should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion between 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis on Friday shared with members of the community that the symptoms are expected to be both temporary and reversible.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)