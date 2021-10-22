AZUSA (CBSLA) — A suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Azusa on Friday night.
The suspect, who was driving an SUV, crashed near the Little Dalton Wash, a stream just eat of Azusa Boulevard.
It also appears there was a short pursuit leading up to the crash. After the shooting at a nearby hotel, the suspect drove the vehicle near the wash.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies have taken over the investigation from the Azusa Police Department.
The suspect was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the incident.