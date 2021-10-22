LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday evening on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, around 8:30PM.
A $50,000 reward has been announced to anyone who can provide the identity of the driver in the collision.
Investigations revealed the the motorcyclist, riding a 2012 Kawasaki, merged into a two-way left turn while on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, before he was hit head-on by a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla.
The Toyota driver remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities. However, the driver of a white four-door sedan hit the motorcyclist after the initial collision, causing him serious injury, which he succumbed to after transport to a local hospital.
That driver is still being searched for.
Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at the Valley Traffic Division, (818) 644-8035.