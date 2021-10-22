LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Metro began construction on its $29.7 million Eastside Access Improvement Project which looks to improve crosswalks and bike lanes between Metro’s Little Tokyo/Arts District station and Union Station.
“Today marks the beginning of improved access to Metro’s bus and rail facilities that stretch from Union Station to the Little Tokyo and Arts District communities that, once completed, will provide a safer and more vibrant experience for Metro bus and rail passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and visitors to downtown’s distinct neighborhoods,” said Metro Board Chair and Chair of the Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda L. Solis.
Aimed at improving pedestrian safety and bike access, the project includes crosswalk improvements at 19 intersections, nearly 1.7 miles of new bike lanes and bike/walk esplanades.
The Eastside Access Improvement Project hopes to improve the surrounding area and provide greater access to public transport, especially with the coming Metro Regional Connector Transit Project, which will provide a connection from the Metro L (Gold) Line, the A (Blue) Line and the E Line to downtown areas.
“This important project helps us fulfill that promise,” said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “It provides more access, more connectivity and a safer pedestrian environment than when we started the Regional Connector construction so many years ago.”
Construction on both projects is expected to finish in 2022.
