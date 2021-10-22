CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles News, Sinkhole

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters responded to reports of a sinkhole in the Boyle Heights area on Friday morning.

On the 500 block of South Mission Road, crews were required to use heavy machinery to prevent a vehicle, that was teetering over the edge, from falling into the hole. Utility crews are on the scene to handle any ensuing problems that may occur.

READ MORE: One Crew Member Killed, Second Wounded After Alec Baldwin Discharges Prop Gun On Movie Set In New Mexico

The heavy machinery will also remain on scene to prevent damage to any natural gas lines below.

READ MORE: Actor Peter Scolari, Known For ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls,’ Dies At 66

More to follow.

MORE NEWS: Tawny Kitaen's Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Heart Disease

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)