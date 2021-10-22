LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters responded to reports of a sinkhole in the Boyle Heights area on Friday morning.
On the 500 block of South Mission Road, crews were required to use heavy machinery to prevent a vehicle, that was teetering over the edge, from falling into the hole. Utility crews are on the scene to handle any ensuing problems that may occur.
The heavy machinery will also remain on scene to prevent damage to any natural gas lines below.
LAFD Alert- Boyle Heights Sink Hole 567 S Mission Rd MAP: https://t.co/AWEnchF5Z5 FS4; LAFD Heavy Rescue 3 retrieved a car from the edge of a large sink hole, before it plummeted into gas lines below grade. No injuries. DETAILS: https://t.co/iJgGbWmbVl
— LAFD (@LAFD) October 22, 2021
