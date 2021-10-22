CARSON (CBSLA) – A smell that has been terrorizing Carson residents for over a month has reportedly not gotten any better over recent weeks.

In response, residents and crews from Public Works have taken measures to reduce the odor, to no avail.

While LAFD has reported that the smell is not life-threatening if inhaled, it is still enough to cause many residents to avoid the area completely, remain inside for as many hours of the day as they can and in some cases moving away.

Some locals claim to feel constant headache, nausea, dizziness, and burning eyes as a result of the putrid smell.

A certain group of residents has taken more matters into their hands, bringing a lawsuit to a local business and warehouse that supposedly bear some sort of responsibility in the hydrogen sulfide gas and odor that lingers over their city.

The class-action suit, filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court, states that a fire broke out at the warehouse, just days before the odor began to plague the area. The warehouse reportedly contains highly-flammable ethanol-based hand sanitizer products. The suit also claims that the warehouse lessee maintained unsafe conditions which led to the fire.

Prologis, Inc. and Liberty Property, LP, are named as co-defendants in the suit. Prologis, Inc., the owners of the warehouse, acquired Liberty Property in 2019.

The lawsuit calls for Prologis, Inc. to pay for residents’ relocation expenses as well as for their future medical monitoring, in relation to the odor and problems caused after its initial exposure to the public. Additional statements in the lawsuit reveal that materials from the warehouse and debris from the fire found their way into the Dominguez Channel, where they negatively reacted with the stagnant water and vegetation in the area.

As crews continue to take various measures and work with deodorizers, hydrogen sulfide levels have dropped in recent days. However, the smell still persists.

With the nuisance and incessant smell that have suddenly impacted their area, many Carson residents have moved elsewhere to remove themselves from this situation.

