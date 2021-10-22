LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the stars of the Western movie “Rust” took to social media to offer a tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography who was killed Thursday afternoon when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the film.

The 42-year-old Hutchins and 42-year-old Joel Souza, the film’s director, were shot when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Hutchins later died at a hospital. Souza survived.

Actress Frances Fisher, who is in the film, posted a photo to Instagram Friday of her and Hutchins taken on the set of “Rust.”

“Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna,” Fisher wrote. I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room. I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography. There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.”

Production on “Rust” has been halted. No criminal charges have yet been filed in the shooting, which is under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.