LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the help of the public in locating 25-year-old Angelica Maria “Jelly” Salazar.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a tan sweatshirt and black Vans shoes, in the 2500 block of East Avenue, R-2 in Palmdale on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m.
Salazar, who is Hispanic, is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She also has "SD" tattooed on her right ankle.
Any information can be reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit their tip online at lacrimstoppers.org.