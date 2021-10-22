LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both directions of Highway 101 will close starting Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m because of construction on the 6th Street Bridge.
The closure stretches 2 1/2 miles of the 101 beginning at the 101 and 10 splits and ending east of downtown at the I-5, I-10 and 101 interchanges.
Motorists can use the 60 freeway as an alternate route.
The 101 will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
Another closure is planned for Nov. 4 and Nov. 6.