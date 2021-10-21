Nordstrom\'s holiday gift guide is filled with fantastic gift ideas, from stocking stuffers to big ticket items, shop the best beauty, clothing and home goods. Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide is here, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Between supply chain delays and port backlogs, this holiday season is expected to be a hectic one. It’s best to start your holiday wishlist shopping early this year to ensure you have the best chance of nabbing the hottest toys and gifts of 2021 before they sell out.

From stocking stuffers to under-the-tree-worthy gifts, Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide has you covered with the best beauty, apparel, home goods and more. Shopping for a candle fanatic? Voluspa’s holiday advent calendar will wow them with its 12-candle selection. Know a travel enthusiast itching to get back on the road? A sleek and convenient travel bag might be just what they need.

And the power of comfortable and stylish slippers should never be underestimated. A pair of Ugg slingbacks will make a reliably great gift for nearly any recipient.

Here are CBS Essentials’ favorite finds from the Nordstrom holiday gift guide.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks

These socks from Barefoot Dreams are crafted with plush knit material for maximum coziness and make a great stocking stuffer.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks, $15

Merry Masks travel size face mask set

This limited-edition set comes with five travel-size facial masks: a clay exfoliating mask, an overnight hydration sleeping mask, an active charcoal mask, a charcoal honey mask and a 10-minute calming mask to soothe problem skin. It’s great for maintaining a skincare routine on the go.

Merry Masks travel size face mask set, $20

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum

With notes of pear, gardenia, jasmine, patchouli and brown sugar, this garden-inspired eau de parfum from Gucci is a sweet gift for anyone searching for a signature scent.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum, $34 and up

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle

Help keep friends and family well-hydrated this holiday season with this ultra-dependable, large-capacity Hydro Flask bottle. This 40-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $50

Spanx faux Leather leggings

For the leggings addict who isn’t ready to return to pants, these faux leather leggings are the quintessential combination of fashion and function. More than 2,300 five-star reviews speak for themselves.

Spanx Faux leather leggings, $98

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandals

Slippers are a classic holiday gift, but these genuine-shearling slingbacks can serve as cozy footwear at home or on the go. The open-toe design means that, unlike a standard slipper, these stylish shoes can be worn long past the holiday season.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $100 and up

Beis travel Tote

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and comes equipped with interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. The tote can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag for extra convenience, and is an ideal gift for anyone itching to get back to traveling.

Beis travel tote, $98

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set

This luxurious limited-edition set (a Nordstrom exclusive) includes four travel-sized Le Labo perfumes with fragrances inspired by a wide range of scentscapes, from the spirit of the American West to the smell of air after heavy rainfall.

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery set, $85

Stagg EKG electric kettle

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen to help make afternoon tea a professional-barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $189

Nuface Trinity facial toning kit

For the skincare enthusiast who already has all the basics covered, this device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer — all the essentials to get the feeling of a facial at home.

Nuface Trinity Facial toning kit, $339

Always Pan set

A lifesaver for chefs working in kitchens without much storage, the Always Pan is a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest, all rolled into one. This set also includes a lid, steamer basket and beechwood spatula, all of which nests neatly within the pan.

Always Pan set, $145

Voluspa Japonica advent calendar candle set

This advent calendar from Voluspa includes 12 candles from the Japonica collection, each with a 25-hour burn time, all crafted with a coconut wax blend, perfect for crafting that cozy, candle-lit holiday atmosphere.

Voluspa Japonica advent calendar candle set, $150

