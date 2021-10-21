LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It ain’t over yet for Dodger fans.

After the disappointing 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers need to dig out of a 3-1 hole if they hope to win the NLCS and make it to the World Series. But 73-year-old Joe Martinez has no doubt they can do it.

The Echo Park resident went out and bought a tarp – which happens to be the perfect shade of Dodger blue – and hand-painted a sign to hang it up outside his home.

“I don’t know what happened yesterday,” he said. “They got wiped out yesterday. But they can come back. They can come back. I know they can.”

Martinez has reason to keep the faith. Some commentators had doubts the Dodgers could regroup after losing the first two games of the series in Atlanta. In his post-game remarks, AJ Pollock reminded everyone that they were in this same exact spot last year – down 3-1 to the Braves in the NLCS, before they went on to win it all.

“Nobody need to really tell anyone we can do it. We’ve done it…we’ve been here,” Pollock said. “Obviously we’ve got to grind tomorrow, but we win tomorrow, we’re not in a bad spot.”

However, the one difference this year is that the team may be without Justin Turner, who appears to have a hamstring injury that will keep him out the rest of the season.

Thursday night’s NLCS Game 5 is again at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m.