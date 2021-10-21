SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police asked for help Thursday in catching whoever set a sleeping homeless man on fire.
The incident happened last Saturday at about 11:35 p.m. at Ozone Park, 727 Ozone St., according to Santa Monica police. A homeless man who was sleeping was doused with an unknown liquid, then set on fire, police said.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital. He suffered burns to about 50% of his body and a 2-inch cut to the top of his head from possible blunt force trauma.
Police are investigating this incident as an attempted murder and are looking to identify a man who was seen in the area. He is described as a man between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8 with a medium build, wearing a hat, long-sleeved white shirt, and dark shorts.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Tavera at (310) 458-22256 or the Santa Monica police watch commander at (310) 458-8427.