By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A natural gas line has ruptured at a Pasadena property. The bungalow property, located at the 600 block of South Marengo Avenue, consists of six units, has been completely evacuated.

No injuries have been reported thus far, and a gas company is on the scene.

Traffic is being directed away from the area.

More to come.

