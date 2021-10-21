PASADENA (CBSLA) – A natural gas line has ruptured at a Pasadena property. The bungalow property, located at the 600 block of South Marengo Avenue, consists of six units, has been completely evacuated.
No injuries have been reported thus far, and a gas company is on the scene.
Traffic is being directed away from the area.
Incident: Gas leak – 600 blk., south Marengo Ave. in a six unit bungalow property. Five adults evacuated. No injuries, Gas company onscene @PasadenaGov
— Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) October 21, 2021
More to come.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)