LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – An 84-year old man, Fikre Workneh, was killed in a fatal collision in Long Beach on Thursday morning.
Workneh was crossing the intersection of East Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue when he was struck by a 2021 Acura ILX. According to initial reports, the light was green for the Acura and Workneh was not using a crosswalk.
An officer with the Long Beach Police Department witnessed the event and performed life-saving measures on Workneh until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived, pronouncing him dead.
The driver of the car, a Long Beach resident, was cooperative with authorities at the scene.
An investigation remains underway, but neither speed, distraction nor impaired driving are considered to be involved in the incident.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detectives Joseph Johnson or Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)