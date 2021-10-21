LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators and a heartbroken family asked for the public’s help this week in finding the killer who took the life of an 18-year-old man who was hit by shots fired at the van he was a passenger in as it drove in East Los Angeles.
Diego Ortega-Reza was on his way home from a Fourth of July party with his younger brother and a friend at about 12:45 p.m. on July 5. As the van drove westbound on Cesar Chavez Avenue and approached Lorena Street, gunshots were fired at them.
Ortega-Reza, who was in the front passenger seat, was suffered a gunshot wound to the heat. The driver immediately drove to a nearby hospital, and from there Ortega-Reza was transferred to a trauma center, where he died on July 10.
Supervisor Hilda Solis has sponsored a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Ortega-Reza’s murder. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.