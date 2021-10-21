ORANGE (CBSLA) – Former President Bill Clinton issued a message of gratitude Wednesday for the care he received while hospitalized at University of Irvine Medical Center in Orange last week.

The 75-year-old Clinton spent five nights hospitalized in the intensive care unit at UC Irvine Medical Center with a urinary tract infection. He was discharged on Sunday, with his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, by his side.

“I was so touched by the outpouring of support I received during my stay in the hospital,” Clinton said in a video posted to social media from his home in Chappaqua, N.Y. “Thanks so much. I’d also like to thank the doctors and nurses at UC Irvine Medical Center for the absolutely wonderful care they gave me over the last seven days.”

Clinton also singled out Dr. Alpesh Amin, the executive director of the UCI School of Medicine’s Hospitalist Program.

“Special thanks to Dr. Amin, who oversaw my care and kept my family informed along the way,” Clinton said.

The former president was in Southern California for some Clinton Foundation events when he became ill on Oct. 12.

“At the first event, he started to feel lightheaded, nausea, vomiting, was brought to a hospital, and at that hospital was found to have an infection in his blood,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Argus — who was in contact with Clinton’s lead doctor — said last week. “They did a CAT scan, looked all over his body, and even his brain, and the infection source was found to be the urine.”

This is not Clinton’s first health scare. In 2004, he had a quadruple bypass surgery.

“I’m really glad to be back home, I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather,” Clinton said Wednesday. “I’m on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there, take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves.”