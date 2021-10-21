(CBS Local Sports) — Another week of college football season means another full schedule of games on CBS and CBS Sports Network. In the SEC, LSU and #12 Ole Miss look to run up the score. #16 Wake Forest tries to sort out Army’s triple-option offense. In the Mountain West, #22 San Diego State pits its top-flight run defense against Air Force’s own version of the triple-option. Colorado State faces Utah State. CBS’s Norm Elrod talked to CBS Sports’ Rick Neuheisel about the matchups.

LSU @ #12 Mississippi: October 23, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Both offenses have shown they can move the ball. And both defenses don’t seem capable of slowing anyone down. Do you see this game turning into a shootout?

“It certainly could. Anytime Ole Miss is involved, the number that is expected to be on the scoreboard looks more like a slot machine than a football game. But I do think that we saw some pretty darn spirited defense by Ole Miss last week against Tennessee. And while the numbers didn’t show it, I think LSU is also capable of playing good defense. So I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be an outrageous number, but don’t be shocked by anything when these two teams get together, especially these two head coaches.”

#16 Wake Forest @ Army: October 23, 12:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Wake Forest comes in ranked 16th and still undefeated. But they’ll face an Army team that’s won 13 straight at home and played well against Wisconsin last week. Can Wake Forest handle that triple-option offense of Army?

“The good news for Wake Forest is they had an extra week to get ready for it. They did not play last week. And so when you get a couple of weeks to practice for it, it becomes a little bit less the albatross that it is in just a couple of padded days in practice, because it’s a very assignment-oriented game when you’re playing triple-option offense. Your eyes have to be in the right place. And then you have to trust what you see. If your eyes get a little bit lost and you start getting in places where you’re trying to what I call put on a cape and make plays that aren’t your plays, you’re going to get made to look foolish. And that has certainly happened to teams that play triple option. So I like Wake Forest’s chances, because they’ve had the extra week.”

#22 San Diego State @ Air Force: October 23, 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Over in the Mountain West, San Diego State remains undefeated after getting past San Jose State. San Diego State defends the run well, but Air Force leads the country in average rushing yards per game. How do you see this one playing out?

“Again, triple-option. San Diego State has been fantastic against the run. They lead the country in that department. And they play against themselves, which is primarily a running team. But this is a little bit different, when you try to play all the different nuances that these triple-option service academy teams have. And so, I understand why those in the desert have Air Force as a slight favorite, despite the fact that the Aztecs are undefeated.”

Colorado State @ Utah State: October 22, 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Colorado State has won two straight and is playing well. Utah State just barely slipped by the winless UNLV. But all in all, these teams are pretty close. Can Colorado State win this one on the road?

“They can. They certainly have played well at times this year. Utah State, when they’re on all cylinders, is a tough out, especially in Logan. Blake Anderson, their head coach, is a guy that has had great success. It took a little bit of late-game heroics to knock off previously winless UNLV. But sometimes when you find a way to steal one at the end, it can have a lasting impact. And the fact that they’re going home probably gives the Aggies a little bit of an edge.”