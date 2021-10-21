LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A report has found that California drivers are among some of the worst in the United States, ranking as the fourth-worst state in the country in 2021.
These rankings were based on a series of statistics, including the analysis of over two million insurance quotes. Drivers were evaluated on a four factor system:
- Accidents
- Speeding Tickets
- DUIs
- Citations
States with the highest number of incidences are considered the worst, while those with fewer numbers rank among the best.
Coming in ahead of California are Iowa, North Dakota and Virginia as the Top 3, with Alaska rounding out the Top 5.
California drivers had the fourth-highest number of accidents and citations, the fifth-highest number of DUIs and the 37th-highest number of speeding infractions. They credit this abnormally low number to all the traffic, preventing drivers from speeding.
With six California cities listed under “Worst Drivers” on their Best and Worst Drivers by City study, and just one listed under “Best Drivers” (Los Angeles!), this ranking fits the narrative for motorists from The Golden State.