NORWALK (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public help in finding missing woman Ajah Deanne Yancey.
Yancey, 33-years old, suffers from bipolar disorder and was last seen around 6:25AM in the 13200 block of Bloomfield Avenue, near the I-5 Freeway.
She is African American, stands 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with brown pants.
Anyone with information on Yancey’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
