LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were hurt in a multicar collision on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood early Thursday morning.
The crash involving four vehicles occurred on the northbound 170 Freeway at Sherman Way at 2:07 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Three vehicles were involved in the initial collision, and a fourth vehicle then slammed into the pileup. Footage from the scene showed a Mercedes G-Wagon sitting on top of at least one other car.
Two people were rushed by ambulance to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, CHP said. Their conditions were unknown.
The cause of the crash was unclear. CBSLA’s cameras captured footage of beer cans at the scene, but there was no immediate word on whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.