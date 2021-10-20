CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities were seeking the public’s help Wednesday locating a 75-year-old woman last seen in Azusa.

Conchita Villarta was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday near South Citrus Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Villarta is described as 5 feet 1, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue jacket and carrying a black purse. Villarta is believed to be traveling on foot, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Azusa Police Department.

Anyone with details on Villarta’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)