AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities were seeking the public’s help Wednesday locating a 75-year-old woman last seen in Azusa.
Conchita Villarta was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday near South Citrus Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles County
Last Seen: South Citrus Avenue at Arrow Highway@AzusaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/IyNPSDjbFq
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 20, 2021
Villarta is described as 5 feet 1, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue jacket and carrying a black purse. Villarta is believed to be traveling on foot, according to the CHP.
The CHP issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Azusa Police Department.
Anyone with details on Villarta's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
