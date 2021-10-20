MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – One person was killed and a second injured when a car slammed into a building in Monterey Park early Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred in the area of North Atlantic Boulevard and West Garvey Avenue just after midnight.
The car carrying two people overturned and careened into a building which houses a spa, which was closed at the time. One person died at the scene, Monterey Park police said. The victim was not identified. A second person was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The circumstances of the crash are unclear. Police are investigating whether another car may have been involved, and whether the crash was a hit-and-run.