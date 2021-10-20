LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Next time you’re doing grocery shopping, may want to think twice about stocking up on pork snacks.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recalled more than ten thousand pounds of pork products from Evans Food Group like pork rinds and fried pork skins, which are also known as chicharrónes. This comes as a result after the original pork products were brought into the country in mid-September.READ MORE: Sheriff's Deputies Investigating Kidnapping In Palmdale
They were sold under several different brands in several Western states, including California.READ MORE: LA Film Production Sees Boom In 2021
Problem is these snacks were shipped without the original pork product being fully inspected. Fortunately, the USDA has not received any reports of adverse effects from these products.
The USDA recommended that people throw away these products or return them to the store.MORE NEWS: Health Officials Urge Residents To Exercise Caution Against COVID-19 While Watching Games
Below is a list of the products on the USDA recall list:
- Mac’s 3oz Original Porkskin 12ct
- Mac’s 5oz Original Porkskin 8ct
- Mac’s 5oz Jalapeño Porkskin 8ct
- 7-Select 2.1oz Chili Lime Porkskin 6ct
- 7-Select 2.1oz Original Porkskin 6ct
- 7-Select 2.1oz BBQ Porkskin 6ct
- 7-Select 2.1oz Hot Porkskin 6ct
- Turkey Creek 2oz Chili Lime HOLE PUNCH Porkskin
- Turkey Creek 2oz Original HOLE PUNCH Porkskin 12ct
- Turkey Creek 4oz BBQ Porkskin 12ct
- Turkey Creek 4oz Hot Porkskin 12ct
- Turkey Creek 4oz Dill Pickle Porkskin 12ct
- Turkey Creek 4oz Original Porkskin 12ct
- Cazo de Oro 8oz Hot Porkskin 15ct
- Cazo de Oro 3.5oz Hot Porkskin 24ct
- Mac’s 1.5oz BBQ Skin Caddy 2-7ct
- Pamana 2.25oz S&V Porkskin 12ct
- Cazo de Oro 5lb Sancocho 1ct (four different lots)