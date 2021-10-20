LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles International Airport has announced that they will unveil a new pilot program for United Airlines passengers today. That program will allow passengers to pre-schedule a 15-minute window in which they will go through the security screening checkpoint.
The program, to be called "The Fast Lane Program," will operate for 90 days from 6:30AM to 1PM every day, scheduled to end on January 18, 2022. It is free to use and optional for all travelers with United Airlines departing from Terminals 7 or 8 at LAX.
A screening must be scheduled no later than an hour before departure, and can be reserved within 24 hours of that time. Once the reservation has been made, passengers will receive a QR code to present to TSA, who will direct them to a section separate from the general TSA screenings.
"At LAX, we are helping our guests control their journey from their own device, and this new pilot program leverages technology to provide passengers with a scheduled time to be at the TSA checkpoints," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA).
LAWA hopes that this will ease some passengers stresses as the holiday season approaches, one of the busiest travel times of the year.
For passengers interested in utilizing this new program, you can learn more here.
This is the second announcement LAX has made in the last two weeks that is engineered towards streamlining passengers airport experiences, as they also unveiled a new parking structure – one step in a grand $5.5 billion plan to improve LAX overall.
