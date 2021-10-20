LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old schizophrenic Michael Christopher Memolo who was last seen in Palmdale.
According to authorities Memolo, also known as Spike, was last seen in the 1000 block of East Palmdale Boulevard near Melville J. Courson Park, at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.READ MORE: Police Patrolling Big Rig Traffic In Wilmington Neighborhood After Shipping Container Crushes Car
LASD describes Memolo as a white male, standing 5-feet-10-inches with brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on the back of his head and another 3-4 inch scar on his forearm. He weighs 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.READ MORE: Baldwin Park Officer Charged With Assault Of Teenager
LASD urged anyone with information to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.orgMORE NEWS: ShakeOut 2021 Scheduled For Thursday
