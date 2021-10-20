CERRITOS (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating an apparent crime after a set of human remains were found in the area of the Bloomfield Avenue offramp of the 91 Freeway.
Jurisdiction lies with California Highway Patrol, due to the fact that the remains were found on state property, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau announced.
Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported that detectives were called around 7:30PM Tuesday evening with information about the location of the remains.
More to come.
