SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire Department reported Wednesday afternoon that a crew was called to fight a one-story commercial building fire in South El Monte on the corner of Rush Street and Merced Avenue.
Incident commanders requested a second alarm response, bringing 60 total firefighters to the scene of the fire.READ MORE: Shaq Mural Installed On Melrose Avenue
It took the crews 16 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries have yet been reported.
The nature of the building, estimated to be 50’x100′ in size, is unknown.READ MORE: FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Moderna And Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine Booster Shots
They have requested a road closure of Rush Street, and are asking the public to avoid the area.
An investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire.
More to follow.
MORE NEWS: Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Apple Valley High School Football Player Lawrence Adam
COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE | Rush St x N. Merced Ave #SouthElMonte | Firefighters are battling a one-story commercial building fire. Units have requested a road closure along Rush St. Please avoid the area.#RushIC
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 20, 2021