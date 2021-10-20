LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The hits continued to pile up for the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday – and they weren’t the ones at the plate.

Third baseman Justin Turner, who is arguably the heart and soul of the team, exited the game in the seventh inning with an injury he suffered while running to first base.

As Turner hobbled his way to first, it became clear that the two-time All-Star selection and 2017 NLCS MVP would not be able to return from this injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed after the game that Turner suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

“Early indication is it’s a Grade 2 (strain), so I think that will be it for him,” Roberts said.

With the Dodgers down 3-1 in the series against the Braves, it’s highly unlikely we see Turner again this postseason.

“I feel bad for Justin. JT is a warrior. Obviously you can see him walking off the field, it’s a hamstring (injury),” outfielder AJ Pollock said. “You never want to see your teammate go down. He’s given everything he’s got.”

With Turner sidelined, expect to see Chris Taylor start at third base in Game 5. This is another huge blow to the team’s depth. Already without slugger Max Muncy and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers will now be without another one of their veteran leaders.

Fortunately for Dodgers fans, Turner is still under contract with the Dodgers for the next two seasons, although the team has a club option in 2023, which includes a $2 million buyout, according to Spotrac.