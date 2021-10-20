COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Police need help identifying a burglar who risked entering a Costa Mesa home being fumigated to steal thousands of dollars worth of property.
The homeowner called police Saturday night to report a man was spotted inside their tented home in the 1700 block of Tanager Drive. Some of the items taken included perfume bottles, a leather backpack, designer glasses, a belt bag, and an electric massage gun. In total, the burglar got away with property valued at more than $4,000.
Surveillance videos clearly captured the masked burglar entering the master bedroom’s walk-in closet. He was seen reaching for what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, and looking inside it, but did not take it. In another clip, he rifled through at least two drawers, taking items out and placing them in a leather backpack.
The suspect wore black pants, a gray, fitted long-sleeved shirt, black gloves with blue striping, and a black beanie with the image of a green alien face with the words "Say Hello To My Little Friend" typically sold at Spencer's.
Anyone with information about the burglary can call Costa Mesa police Detective Richie at (714) 754-5120.