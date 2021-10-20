LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Baldwin Park police officer Ryan Felton, 35, pleaded not guilty to the on-duty assault that occurred over two years ago.
On Tuesday, Felton was charged with two counts of assault under the color of authority, for allegedly beating a 16-year-old who was arrested following a pursuit on Sept. 22, 2019.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Felton allegedly kicked the teen after he surrendered and laid on the ground. Felton then allegedly assaulted him while he sat in the back of the officer's squad car.
“Those who wear the uniform must follow the law,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement announcing the charges. “Excessive force will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”
On Dec. 7, there will be a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the case against Felton to go to trial.
